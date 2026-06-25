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Great Horned Owl breaches nesting barn, killing one of three young barn owlets that have captured worldwide attention

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:34 AM EDT
NCWRC

Tragedy has struck a world-famous North Carolina wildlife family. Saying they had “sad news to report,” the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced that a Great Horned Owl breached a nesting barn around midnight, killing one of three young barn owlets inside.

The attack was captured live on the state's popular Barn Owl Live Cam, which has become an international sensation. More than 62,000 thousand people worldwide tuned in to watch the owlets hatch this spring. The livestream has drawn avid viewers from nearly every state and countries as far away as Switzerland, New Zealand, and Argentina.

During the raid, the camera captured a dramatic struggle as the adult female barn owl fiercely fought the predator on top of the nest box. Wildlife officials warn it may not be the last encounter.

However, global fans can continue to watch the surviving owlets as they learn to fly, hunt, and prepare to leave the barn this July.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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