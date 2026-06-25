Great Horned Owl breaches nesting barn, killing one of three young barn owlets that have captured worldwide attention

Tragedy has struck a world-famous North Carolina wildlife family. Saying they had “sad news to report,” the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced that a Great Horned Owl breached a nesting barn around midnight, killing one of three young barn owlets inside.

The attack was captured live on the state's popular Barn Owl Live Cam, which has become an international sensation. More than 62,000 thousand people worldwide tuned in to watch the owlets hatch this spring. The livestream has drawn avid viewers from nearly every state and countries as far away as Switzerland, New Zealand, and Argentina.

During the raid, the camera captured a dramatic struggle as the adult female barn owl fiercely fought the predator on top of the nest box. Wildlife officials warn it may not be the last encounter.

However, global fans can continue to watch the surviving owlets as they learn to fly, hunt, and prepare to leave the barn this July.