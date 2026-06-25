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Future of major federal housing package unclear after President abruptly canceled signing ceremony

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:28 AM EDT
President Trump celebrated House passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 4.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
File: President Donald Trump.

Bipartisan victory turned into confusion in Washington on Wednesday. Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is praising the final passage of a major federal housing package, but its immediate future is unclear after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a signing ceremony for the bill.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act would tackle skyrocketing housing costs by slashing red tape and modernizing outdated federal programs. Congressman Davis says families, young buyers, and seniors across Eastern North Carolina face extreme pressure, and this bill delivers commonsense solutions. The legislation includes an annual innovation fund for local housing projects, streamlines private landlord participation in housing voucher programs, and strengthens home repair programs in rural communities.

Trump abruptly canceled the signing ceremony, saying he refuses to sign it until Congress passes a separate, unrelated elections bill. Writing on Truth Social, the President dismissed the landmark housing bill as being of "minor importance" compared to the voting restrictions legislation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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