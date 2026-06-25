Future of major federal housing package unclear after President abruptly canceled signing ceremony

Bipartisan victory turned into confusion in Washington on Wednesday. Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is praising the final passage of a major federal housing package, but its immediate future is unclear after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a signing ceremony for the bill.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act would tackle skyrocketing housing costs by slashing red tape and modernizing outdated federal programs. Congressman Davis says families, young buyers, and seniors across Eastern North Carolina face extreme pressure, and this bill delivers commonsense solutions. The legislation includes an annual innovation fund for local housing projects, streamlines private landlord participation in housing voucher programs, and strengthens home repair programs in rural communities.

Trump abruptly canceled the signing ceremony, saying he refuses to sign it until Congress passes a separate, unrelated elections bill. Writing on Truth Social, the President dismissed the landmark housing bill as being of "minor importance" compared to the voting restrictions legislation.