Body found last week in Carteret County is that of an 85-year-old woman reported missing last fall

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week in Carteret County is that of an eighty-five-year-old woman reported missing last fall. Katy Gordon Hiatt was last seen in October of last year and was officially reported missing by her son in January.

The Swansboro Police Department says the identification marks a major breakthrough in the case, and investigators have already named a suspect.

Western Regional Jail in West Virginia Angela Angle, a homecaregiver, faces charges in connection with Hiatt's disappearance and is currently jailed in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. Investigators said Angle and her husband Thomas lived at Hiatt's home.

Angela Angle, a home caregiver, faces charges in connection with Hiatt's disappearance and is currently jailed in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. Investigators said Angle and her husband Thomas lived at Hiatt's home.