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Body found last week in Carteret County is that of an 85-year-old woman reported missing last fall

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:13 AM EDT
Katy Gordon Hiatt, 85, was last seen in October of last year and was officially reported missing in January.
Swansboro Police Department
Katy Gordon Hiatt, 85, was last seen in October of last year and was officially reported missing in January.

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week in Carteret County is that of an eighty-five-year-old woman reported missing last fall. Katy Gordon Hiatt was last seen in October of last year and was officially reported missing by her son in January.

The Swansboro Police Department says the identification marks a major breakthrough in the case, and investigators have already named a suspect.

Angela Angle, a homecaregiver, faces charges in connection with Hiatt's disappearance and is currently jailed in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. Investigators said Angle and her husband Thomas lived at Hiatt's home.
Western Regional Jail in West Virginia
Angela Angle, a homecaregiver, faces charges in connection with Hiatt's disappearance and is currently jailed in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. Investigators said Angle and her husband Thomas lived at Hiatt's home.

Angela Angle, a home caregiver, faces charges in connection with Hiatt's disappearance and is currently jailed in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. Investigators said Angle and her husband Thomas lived at Hiatt's home.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston