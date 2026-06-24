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Treatment begins in North Topsail Beach to eliminate invasive vine nicknamed "kudzu of the coast"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 24, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
While originally planted to stabilize dunes, environmental experts say the invasive vine does the exact opposite. It crowds out native sea oats, makes sand dunes highly vulnerable to storm erosion, and traps endangered sea turtle hatchlings.
USDA
While originally planted to stabilize dunes, environmental experts say the invasive vine does the exact opposite. It crowds out native sea oats, makes sand dunes highly vulnerable to storm erosion, and traps endangered sea turtle hatchlings.

Crews are hitting the dunes in North Topsail Beach this week to battle an aggressive, invasive plant threatening the coastline.

Contractors began specialized herbicide treatments on Tuesday to eradicate beach vitex, a non-native vine nicknamed the "kudzu of the coast." While originally planted to stabilize dunes, environmental experts say the invasive vine does the exact opposite. It crowds out native sea oats, makes sand dunes highly vulnerable to storm erosion, and traps endangered sea turtle hatchlings.

To protect the local ecosystem, workers are using a precise "scratch and dab" method, painting herbicide directly onto the vines to prevent chemical drift.

The project is part of a nearly $700,000 state-funded effort to clear the plant across the entire Onslow County island. Oceanfront homeowners can still sign up online for free removal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston