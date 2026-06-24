Treatment begins in North Topsail Beach to eliminate invasive vine nicknamed "kudzu of the coast"

Crews are hitting the dunes in North Topsail Beach this week to battle an aggressive, invasive plant threatening the coastline.

Contractors began specialized herbicide treatments on Tuesday to eradicate beach vitex, a non-native vine nicknamed the "kudzu of the coast." While originally planted to stabilize dunes, environmental experts say the invasive vine does the exact opposite. It crowds out native sea oats, makes sand dunes highly vulnerable to storm erosion, and traps endangered sea turtle hatchlings.

To protect the local ecosystem, workers are using a precise "scratch and dab" method, painting herbicide directly onto the vines to prevent chemical drift.

The project is part of a nearly $700,000 state-funded effort to clear the plant across the entire Onslow County island. Oceanfront homeowners can still sign up online for free removal.