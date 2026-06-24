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Greensboro Mayor delivers State of the City address

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 24, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
Mayor Abuzuaiter speaks
David Ford
/
WFDD
On Tuesday, Greensboro Marikay Abuzuaiter gave her first State of the City address to a mostly full audience at The Pyrle downtown.

Greensboro Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter celebrated a series of economic and sports wins during this week’s State of the City address. She also shared a 10-year vision for the Gate City.

After thanking councilmembers, Abuzuaiter began by touting recent sports tourism successes: a professional women’s basketball team, Big 12 swimming championships at the Aqua Center, the Norwegian men's national soccer team’s residency and the Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament will return to Greensboro in 2027.

On the economic front, Allegacy Federal Credit Union and Hoffman & Hoffman expanded their operations, and Lumentum, a global leader in cloud and networking applications, committed to building a new manufacturing facility.

Abuzulaiter also paid tribute to small businesses.

"So many have opened recently," she said. "Let it Glow, a candle bar, Dear Dad's downtown, and so many others that are opening, and we need to embrace them and support them."

With growth and investment dollars, Abuzuaiter said the city is poised to capitalize on this moment in its history. To do so, she presented Vision 36, which she described as a 10-year strategic framework based on talent retention, geographic equity, staff readiness and more. She said after months of conversations with a wide range of community stakeholders, the framework was developed to answer one basic question:

"Does this make Greensboro stronger?" she asked. "And that's how decisions will get made by understanding how initiatives align with where we're going, how it opens the doors for people who have been locked out, how it grows or keeps talent, and how it strengthens our unique identity and makes Greensboro distinctly Greensboro."

Abuzuaiter concluded the address with a discussion on education with leaders from Guilford College, North Carolina A&T State University and Greensboro College. The main topic: talent retention.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford