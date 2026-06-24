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Grant will help ENC Black history project create permanent multimedia displays

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 24, 2026 at 7:13 AM EDT
Reflecting on Heritage: One African American's Journey Through Time
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Reflecting on Heritage: One African American's Journey Through Time

A local effort to preserve Black history in Beaufort County just got a major boost. The Washington-based nonprofit Odyssey for Democracy has received a $5,000 grant from the Jonathan Haven Charitable Trust.

The funds will create permanent multimedia displays showcasing the "Black Oral Histories of Beaufort County" project. Listeners will soon be able to experience these powerful, first-hand stories in person at the P.S. Jones Museum of African Education, the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum, and the Ware Creek Rosenwald School.

Previous coverage: Black Oral Histories of Beaufort County project is preserving the past before it slips away

Project founder Clark Curtis says thirty interviews are already available online, and they have also been permanently archived at the Library of Congress.

With this new funding, Odyssey for Democracy plans to expand its work, offering paid student internships to help document untold stories in Craven, Pamlico, and Pasquotank counties.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston