Grant will help ENC Black history project create permanent multimedia displays

A local effort to preserve Black history in Beaufort County just got a major boost. The Washington-based nonprofit Odyssey for Democracy has received a $5,000 grant from the Jonathan Haven Charitable Trust.

The funds will create permanent multimedia displays showcasing the "Black Oral Histories of Beaufort County" project. Listeners will soon be able to experience these powerful, first-hand stories in person at the P.S. Jones Museum of African Education, the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum, and the Ware Creek Rosenwald School.

Previous coverage: Black Oral Histories of Beaufort County project is preserving the past before it slips away

Project founder Clark Curtis says thirty interviews are already available online, and they have also been permanently archived at the Library of Congress.

With this new funding, Odyssey for Democracy plans to expand its work, offering paid student internships to help document untold stories in Craven, Pamlico, and Pasquotank counties.