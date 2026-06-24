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Global crackdown on plastic pollution hits North Carolina beaches

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 24, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT
Activists joined the second annual International Plastic Pellet Count, targeting coastal sites on Bogue Banks. They were hunting for nurdles, the tiny pre-production plastic beads used to manufacture everyday items like bottles and bags.

www.grida.no/resources/6929

Activists joined the second annual International Plastic Pellet Count, targeting coastal sites on Bogue Banks. They were hunting for nurdles, the tiny pre-production plastic beads used to manufacture everyday items like bottles and bags.

A global crackdown on plastic pollution hit North Carolina beaches last month as volunteers scoured local shorelines for toxic microplastics.

Activists joined the second annual International Plastic Pellet Count, targeting coastal sites on Bogue Banks. They were hunting for nurdles, the tiny pre-production plastic beads used to manufacture everyday items like bottles and bags.

Environmental advocates warn that these small pellets easily spill during transport, washing into our oceans where they absorb dangerous toxins like mercury and DDT. Marine life often mistakes them for food, leading to starvation.

While Texas had the highest concentrations, organizers emphasize that these tiny polluters affect coastlines everywhere, including North Carolina's pristine vacation destinations.

Data collected from the Bogue Banks sweep will now help scientists track the global spread of microplastics and push for stricter laws on industrial plastic spills.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston