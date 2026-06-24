Global crackdown on plastic pollution hits North Carolina beaches

A global crackdown on plastic pollution hit North Carolina beaches last month as volunteers scoured local shorelines for toxic microplastics.

Activists joined the second annual International Plastic Pellet Count, targeting coastal sites on Bogue Banks. They were hunting for nurdles, the tiny pre-production plastic beads used to manufacture everyday items like bottles and bags.

Environmental advocates warn that these small pellets easily spill during transport, washing into our oceans where they absorb dangerous toxins like mercury and DDT. Marine life often mistakes them for food, leading to starvation.

While Texas had the highest concentrations, organizers emphasize that these tiny polluters affect coastlines everywhere, including North Carolina's pristine vacation destinations.

Data collected from the Bogue Banks sweep will now help scientists track the global spread of microplastics and push for stricter laws on industrial plastic spills.