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Bill to ease restrictions on coastal seawalls advances, but state taxpayers won't be footing the bill.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 24, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

State lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to ease restrictions on coastal seawalls, but state taxpayers won't be footing the bill.

The Senate Finance Committee advanced Senate Bill 1001 on Tuesday but only after removing a controversial provision that would have allowed state funds to pay for terminal groins. The decision protects a decades-old policy keeping state tax dollars out of shoreline hardening projects.

Environmental advocates praised the move, warning that hardened structures destroy public beaches and accelerate erosion on neighboring properties. However, supporters argue these structures are vital to protect multi-million dollar coastal homes and public infrastructure from rising seas.

While local governments can still build terminal groins, they must fund them locally without state help.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston