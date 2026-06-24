Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid extreme drought, Greene County implements voluntary water restrictions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A worsening extreme drought has forced the city of Rocky Mount to implement mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately. City management declared a Stage One water shortage with the goal of cutting daily consumption by 10 percent.

Ryan McGuire

/
Bells Design
A worsening extreme drought has forced the city of Rocky Mount to implement mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately. City management declared a Stage One water shortage with the goal of cutting daily consumption by 10 percent.

Extreme drought conditions have forced Greene County to implement voluntary water restrictions, asking all local utility users to cut back.

The Greene County Regional Water System is requesting a ten-percent reduction in normal water usage as parts of Eastern North Carolina face severe, drying conditions. Greene County is one of forty-two counties in the state officially designated under the extreme drought category.

To hit that ten-percent goal, local officials are asking people to limit lawn watering to just one inch per week. Water users should also postpone washing cars at home, promptly fix leaky pipes, and only run full loads of laundry or dishes.

Water officials note that voluntary conservation now is vital to safeguard essential supplies and prevent strict, mandatory restrictions later.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston