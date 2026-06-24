Amid extreme drought, Greene County implements voluntary water restrictions

Extreme drought conditions have forced Greene County to implement voluntary water restrictions, asking all local utility users to cut back.

The Greene County Regional Water System is requesting a ten-percent reduction in normal water usage as parts of Eastern North Carolina face severe, drying conditions. Greene County is one of forty-two counties in the state officially designated under the extreme drought category.

To hit that ten-percent goal, local officials are asking people to limit lawn watering to just one inch per week. Water users should also postpone washing cars at home, promptly fix leaky pipes, and only run full loads of laundry or dishes.

Water officials note that voluntary conservation now is vital to safeguard essential supplies and prevent strict, mandatory restrictions later.