Under pressure, Duke Energy Carolinas scales back proposed residential rate hike

North Carolina utility customers could see a smaller bump on their upcoming electric bills after an aggressive pushback against Duke Energy.

Duke Energy Carolinas announced it is scaling back its proposed residential rate hike from 18 percent down to 11.6 percent. The move follows formal objections from Attorney General Jeff Jackson, public staff, and thousands of vocal consumers. Jackson applauded the change as a step in the right direction but stressed that 11.6 percent is still too high for working families.

The Attorney General vows to keep fighting the hike, arguing that everyday residents should not have to subsidize massive grid upgrades meant for corporate data centers.

The state Utilities Commission begins evidentiary hearings on July 7, with a final decision expected this fall. If approved, new rates take effect January first.