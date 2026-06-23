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Under pressure, Duke Energy Carolinas scales back proposed residential rate hike

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
The sun shines through the clouds behind an electrical power line in Dallas.
File: The sun shines through the clouds behind an electrical power line.

North Carolina utility customers could see a smaller bump on their upcoming electric bills after an aggressive pushback against Duke Energy.

Duke Energy Carolinas announced it is scaling back its proposed residential rate hike from 18 percent down to 11.6 percent. The move follows formal objections from Attorney General Jeff Jackson, public staff, and thousands of vocal consumers. Jackson applauded the change as a step in the right direction but stressed that 11.6 percent is still too high for working families.

The Attorney General vows to keep fighting the hike, arguing that everyday residents should not have to subsidize massive grid upgrades meant for corporate data centers.

The state Utilities Commission begins evidentiary hearings on July 7, with a final decision expected this fall. If approved, new rates take effect January first.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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