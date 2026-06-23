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The sounds of freedom: Military training exercise at Bogue Field may mean noisy nights

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
The Navy and Marine Corps are asking for permission to sample drinking water wells near Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue for certain PFAS, which may be present due to past use of firefighting foam or other materials on base.
LCpl Glen Santy
/
USMC
File: Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue Field.

It may be a little noisier than usual in areas along the Crystal Coast this week because of a military training exercise planned for Bogue Field.

The towns of Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores are telling people to expect an influx of daytime and late-night military jet noise. An F-thirty-five squadron is utilizing the auxiliary field to practice simulated aircraft carrier and amphibious ship landings.

Because of the specialized nature of the training, the fifth-generation stealth fighters will make multiple low-altitude passes through the area, with night operations scheduled to run as late as midnight.

Those with pets sensitive to loud noises are advised to keep them secure indoors.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston