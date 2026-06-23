The sounds of freedom: Military training exercise at Bogue Field may mean noisy nights

It may be a little noisier than usual in areas along the Crystal Coast this week because of a military training exercise planned for Bogue Field.

The towns of Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores are telling people to expect an influx of daytime and late-night military jet noise. An F-thirty-five squadron is utilizing the auxiliary field to practice simulated aircraft carrier and amphibious ship landings.

Because of the specialized nature of the training, the fifth-generation stealth fighters will make multiple low-altitude passes through the area, with night operations scheduled to run as late as midnight.

Those with pets sensitive to loud noises are advised to keep them secure indoors.