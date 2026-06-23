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State scorecard shows North Carolina lagging behind when it comes to basic money management

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
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A new state scorecard shows people in North Carolina are lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to basic money management.

The North Carolina Financial Literacy Council report shows that state residents scored up to six percentage points lower than the national average on questions about inflation, interest rates, and investing. The data shows that while overall financial knowledge is low nationwide, North Carolina’s progress is moving slower than neighboring states.

But there is a silver lining. The scorecard reveals that people who received formal financial education saw a 13-percentage-point spike in their financial literacy scores.

Council Chair Stuart Mills says the data will serve as a baseline to help schools, nonprofits, and state agencies target resources and build better financial resilience across North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston