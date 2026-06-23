Rural Hall drops opposition to proposed data center

Rural Hall leaders have reversed their position on a proposed data center, voting to approve a resolution in support of the project after new commitments from the developer.

The decision came during Monday’s town council meeting, where tensions ran high, and residents pushed back on the change in direction.

“No, I’m not selling out," Mayor Terry Bennett remarked after audience members shouted criticism from the gallery.

Bennett said a key factor in the decision was a written promise from the developer: if the project moves forward, Rural Hall could annex the site, bringing it into town limits and allowing the town to collect tax revenue. That would only happen if Forsyth County commissioners approve the rezoning request.

“The developer has put this out to us," he said. "If the county decides to do it, and we do nothing, we get nothing."

Bennett also said plans for the project have changed significantly since the council first voted against it in April. Developers increased site setbacks and reduced the number of buildings in the complex in response to community concerns.

The new resolution formally withdraws the town’s opposition to the project and acknowledges the annexation commitment. But it carries no legal weight in the county rezoning process, which will ultimately determine whether the project moves forward.

Forsyth County commissioners are scheduled to consider the proposal on July 30.