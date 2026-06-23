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Rules proposed to protect disappearing coastal resource that keeps state’s fishing industry alive

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
File photo: A new study by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership reveals that high-salinity seagrass meadows shrank by 16.2% between 2006 and 2020. That is a loss of more than 16,000 acres of vital habitat.
Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership
File photo: A new study by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership reveals that high-salinity seagrass meadows shrank by 16.2% between 2006 and 2020. That is a loss of more than 16,000 acres of vital habitat.

North Carolina officials are weighing new rules to protect a disappearing coastal resource that keeps the state’s multi-million-dollar fishing industry alive.

The Marine Fisheries Commission’s Habitat Committee meets this Thursday in Morehead City to review a new draft of the Coastal Habitat Protection Plan. A main focus of the meeting is addressing a sharp decline in underwater seagrass, which acts as a vital breeding ground for blue crabs, red drum, and flounder.

A newly released study from the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership reveals that North Carolina has lost more than 16 percent of its high-salinity seagrass over a 14-year span, largely due to nutrient pollution.

The public can weigh in on the proposed habitat plan and seagrass formulas during an in-person comment period starting at 7:45 Thursday evening.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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