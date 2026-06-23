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Planned bridge to the Outer Banks is stuck in park after 30 years and $61 million spent

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
The North Carolina Department of Transportation blamed litigation and rising construction costs for the delay. The project’s price tag has now more than doubled to $1.2 billion.
NCDOT
The North Carolina Department of Transportation blamed litigation and rising construction costs for the delay. The project’s price tag has now more than doubled to $1.2 billion.

A new audit reveals a planned bridge to the Outer Banks is stuck in park after 30 years and $61 million spent.

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor reports that the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge has no construction contract, no budget, and no schedule. State Auditor Dave Boliek told local commissioners that despite millions in taxpayer funding, "no dirt has been moved."

The Department of Transportation blamed litigation and rising construction costs for the delay. The project’s price tag has now more than doubled to $1.2 billion.

NCDOT now acknowledges the bridge may not be financially feasible, especially as updated studies show regional traffic and tourism growth are much lower than originally predicted.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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