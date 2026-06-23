A new audit reveals a planned bridge to the Outer Banks is stuck in park after 30 years and $61 million spent.

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor reports that the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge has no construction contract, no budget, and no schedule. State Auditor Dave Boliek told local commissioners that despite millions in taxpayer funding, "no dirt has been moved."

The Department of Transportation blamed litigation and rising construction costs for the delay. The project’s price tag has now more than doubled to $1.2 billion.

NCDOT now acknowledges the bridge may not be financially feasible, especially as updated studies show regional traffic and tourism growth are much lower than originally predicted.