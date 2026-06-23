Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina the first state in the nation to outlaw third-party litigation funding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina has become the first state in the nation to outlaw the controversial practice of third-party litigation funding.

Governor Josh Stein signed House Bill 315, completely banning outside hedge funds and private equity firms from financing civil lawsuits. Under the practice, investors would pay for a plaintiff's legal fees in exchange for a hefty cut of the final jury payout.

Corporate backers and insurance groups pushed hard for the ban, arguing the outside money clogs courts with frivolous lawsuits and inflates settlements. However, trial lawyers fought the bill, warning that stripping away outside funding makes it nearly impossible for everyday citizens to afford the massive upfront costs of suing a major corporation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston