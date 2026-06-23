Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New law restricts how local NC beach towns can spend hotel tax revenue

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:34 AM EDT
Just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the beach was starting to fill with visitors and their Shibumi Shades, sand buckets, and sunscreen. The turtle, though, needed a little less action for a peaceful return to the Atlantic.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
Just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the beach was starting to fill with visitors and their Shibumi Shades, sand buckets, and sunscreen. The turtle, though, needed a little less action for a peaceful return to the Atlantic.

North Carolina beach towns face tighter budget constraints after Governor Josh Stein signed a law restricting how local leaders can spend hotel tax revenue.

Senate Bill 484 bans municipalities from using room occupancy taxes to fund core public services, including law enforcement, fire protection, trash pickup, and affordable housing. Backed heavily by the hospitality industry, state lawmakers pushed the restrictions to ensure lodging taxes are spent strictly on tourism promotion.

The move is a direct rebuke to a recent state Supreme Court ruling that allowed coastal counties to use tourism taxes for public safety.

Local leaders in affected areas warn the restrictions could eventually force them to raise local property taxes to pay for peak-season emergency services.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston