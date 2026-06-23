N.C. 'Owl-Cam' draws worldwide attention

Cute animals are always a hit on the internet. Now, some baby barn owls in Western North Carolina have become a big hoot, as over 62,000 people witnessed their hatching in real-time.

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say interest in their owl-cam has grown, exceeding expectations for the department’s first live wildlife camera broadcast.

According to spokesperson Sydney Brown, initial viewership peaked when the owlets began hatching this spring. But she says there is still plenty of excitement ahead, as the feathered quartet learns to fly and engages in a variety of avian antics before venturing out on their own.

And officials say the project has garnered interest from people who want to learn more about protections for barn owls, a species that’s high on the state’s priority list for conservation. Viewers can follow the owlet’s adventures on the NC Wildlife website.

