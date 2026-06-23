Federal court order wipes out upcoming recreational red snapper season

A sudden federal court order has wiped out the upcoming recreational red snapper season for anglers across the Southeast.

A Washington D.C. district judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking special federal permits issued to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The permits were designed to test state-led management and expand recreational fishing access. However, commercial fishing groups and environmental advocates sued, arguing the extended seasons would trigger severe overfishing of a vulnerable species.

The ruling leaves recreational red snapper harvest completely closed in federal waters. In response, state agencies are withdrawing their summer proposals with the goal of submitting revised applications for a potential fall season.

Anglers can still harvest red snapper under strict limits within state-controlled waters.