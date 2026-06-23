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Federal court order wipes out upcoming recreational red snapper season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.

A sudden federal court order has wiped out the upcoming recreational red snapper season for anglers across the Southeast.

A Washington D.C. district judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking special federal permits issued to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The permits were designed to test state-led management and expand recreational fishing access. However, commercial fishing groups and environmental advocates sued, arguing the extended seasons would trigger severe overfishing of a vulnerable species.

The ruling leaves recreational red snapper harvest completely closed in federal waters. In response, state agencies are withdrawing their summer proposals with the goal of submitting revised applications for a potential fall season.

Anglers can still harvest red snapper under strict limits within state-controlled waters.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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