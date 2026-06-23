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Defamation battle between makers of Splenda and North Carolina scientist tossed out of federal court

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT
Splenda manufacturer TC Heartland sued North Carolina State University professor Dr. Susan Schiffman after she published research linking the artificial sweetener to DNA damage and cancer. The company claimed her study was a "deliberate fraud" designed to grab headlines, while Schiffman counter-sued, accusing the corporate giant of trying to silence her.
TC Heartland
Splenda manufacturer TC Heartland sued North Carolina State University professor Dr. Susan Schiffman after she published research linking the artificial sweetener to DNA damage and cancer. The company claimed her study was a "deliberate fraud" designed to grab headlines, while Schiffman counter-sued, accusing the corporate giant of trying to silence her.

A federal judge has thrown out a high-stakes defamation battle between the makers of Splenda and a North Carolina scientist.

Splenda manufacturer TC Heartland sued North Carolina State University professor Dr. Susan Schiffman after she published research linking the artificial sweetener to DNA damage and cancer. The company claimed her study was a "deliberate fraud" designed to grab headlines, while Schiffman counter-sued, accusing the corporate giant of trying to silence her.

But federal judge Catherine Eagles sent both sides packing, dismissing all claims with prejudice. Eagles ruled that both the scientific findings and the company's criticisms are fully protected by the First Amendment.

The judge said scientists are not required to defend their data in court just because a corporation dislikes the publicity.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston