Corolla foal wriggles free of wire fencing without apparent injury

A scare on the Outer Banks ended happily after a wild horse foal managed to free itself from a beach fence.

Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the young foal accidentally got its leg tangled in a wire fence line separating the off-road driving area from private beach property. A bystander quickly reported the trapped animal.

Before rescue teams arrived, the foal managed to wiggle free on its own. Herd managers tracked down the foal and its mother on the beach to conduct a health check. Officials confirmed the young horse is completely uninjured, walking normally, and showing no signs of distress.

Beachgoers are reminded to give the wild herd plenty of space and to immediately report any distressed horses to local wildlife authorities.