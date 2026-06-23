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Corolla foal wriggles free of wire fencing without apparent injury

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
While these animals are famous for surviving centuries of hurricanes, modern environmental shifts are also creating unprecedented challenges. Some are caused by the realities of life on a barrier island.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund
File: While these animals are famous for surviving centuries of hurricanes, modern environmental shifts are also creating unprecedented challenges. Some are caused by the realities of life on a barrier island.

A scare on the Outer Banks ended happily after a wild horse foal managed to free itself from a beach fence.

Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the young foal accidentally got its leg tangled in a wire fence line separating the off-road driving area from private beach property. A bystander quickly reported the trapped animal.

Before rescue teams arrived, the foal managed to wiggle free on its own. Herd managers tracked down the foal and its mother on the beach to conduct a health check. Officials confirmed the young horse is completely uninjured, walking normally, and showing no signs of distress.

Beachgoers are reminded to give the wild herd plenty of space and to immediately report any distressed horses to local wildlife authorities.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston