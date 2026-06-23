Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As drought continues to worsen, one ENC city has imposed mandatory water restrictions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
A worsening extreme drought has forced the city of Rocky Mount to implement mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately. City management declared a Stage One water shortage with the goal of cutting daily consumption by 10 percent.

Ryan McGuire

/
Bells Design
A worsening extreme drought has forced the city of Rocky Mount to implement mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately. City management declared a Stage One water shortage with the goal of cutting daily consumption by 10 percent.

A worsening extreme drought has forced the city of Rocky Mount to implement mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately. City management declared a Stage One water shortage with the goal of cutting daily consumption by 10 percent.

Under the strict new rules, neighborhood irrigation is capped at two nights a week between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. People living east of Wesleyan Boulevard can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while those to the west are assigned Thursdays and Sundays. The mandate also bans residential car washing, closes public pools, and orders restaurants to only serve water upon request.

Officials warn that code enforcement teams are monitoring neighborhoods, and repeat violators face steep fines or having their water service completely cut off.

Experts say the drought is now the worst the region has seen in nearly two decades. According to the State Climate Office, the relentless dry spell draws direct parallels to the devastating droughts of 2007 and 1925.

Parts of the Coastal Plain are currently missing up to a foot of normal rainfall. Local farmers are already bearing the brunt of the crisis, reporting severe moisture stress on cotton and drastically reduced corn yields just as the critical summer pollination phase begins.

Meanwhile, water levels in major river basins like the Neuse have plummeted to record lows. Climatologists warn it will take up to fifteen inches of continuous, widespread rain to break the multi-season deficit.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston