As drought continues to worsen, one ENC city has imposed mandatory water restrictions

A worsening extreme drought has forced the city of Rocky Mount to implement mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately. City management declared a Stage One water shortage with the goal of cutting daily consumption by 10 percent.

Under the strict new rules, neighborhood irrigation is capped at two nights a week between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. People living east of Wesleyan Boulevard can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while those to the west are assigned Thursdays and Sundays. The mandate also bans residential car washing, closes public pools, and orders restaurants to only serve water upon request.

Officials warn that code enforcement teams are monitoring neighborhoods, and repeat violators face steep fines or having their water service completely cut off.

Experts say the drought is now the worst the region has seen in nearly two decades. According to the State Climate Office, the relentless dry spell draws direct parallels to the devastating droughts of 2007 and 1925.

Parts of the Coastal Plain are currently missing up to a foot of normal rainfall. Local farmers are already bearing the brunt of the crisis, reporting severe moisture stress on cotton and drastically reduced corn yields just as the critical summer pollination phase begins.

Meanwhile, water levels in major river basins like the Neuse have plummeted to record lows. Climatologists warn it will take up to fifteen inches of continuous, widespread rain to break the multi-season deficit.