Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After removal of controversial measures, N.C. governor signs 2026 Farm Act into law

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 23, 2026 at 7:13 AM EDT
Filre: The lawsuit alleged that Lee and Sons Farms failed to pay promised hourly wages and overtime. The workers also claimed their passports and Social Security cards were illegally confiscated, and that they were improperly charged for meals and travel expenses.
USDA
Filre: The final version stripped out an unpopular ban on raw milk, alongside a corporate-backed provision that would have blocked cancer patients from filing product-liability lawsuits against pesticide companies.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has signed the sweeping 2026 Farm Act into law.

The legislation will ease regulatory burdens and provide financial certainty for local farmers facing rising material costs and volatile weather. Key pieces of the legislation extend state land conservation tax credits through 2031 and update the state's strategic protections for agricultural water resources.

The bill passed with near-unanimous support, but only after lawmakers spent months gutting its most controversial measures. The final version stripped out an unpopular ban on raw milk, alongside a corporate-backed provision that would have blocked cancer patients from filing product-liability lawsuits against pesticide companies.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston