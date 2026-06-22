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New Bern doctor's legal battle against state medical restrictions must go through standard appeals process

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT

A New Bern doctor's legal battle against state medical restrictions must go through the standard appeals process.

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to fast-track a constitutional challenge against the state’s certificate-of-need laws.

New Bern eye surgeon Dr. Jay Singleton filed the lawsuit in 2020. He argues the current law creates an unconstitutional monopoly by stopping him from performing standard surgeries at his own vision center. Patients must instead go to a local hospital that holds the region's only state permit.

A special 3-judge panel upheld the medical restrictions last December.

Dr. Singleton wanted the state's highest court to bypass the normal review process to speed up his appeal. The Supreme Court's refusal means the state Court of Appeals will hear the case first.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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