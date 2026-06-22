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Highly contagious virus forces ENC shelter to pause taking in stray and surrendered animals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
Beaufort County Animal Services issued an alert after three puppies from different households tested positive for canine parvovirus over the past week. The confirmed cases are currently localized to the City of Washington, specifically between First and Sixth streets.
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Beaufort County Animal Services issued an alert after three puppies from different households tested positive for canine parvovirus over the past week. The confirmed cases are currently localized to the City of Washington, specifically between First and Sixth streets.

A highly contagious virus has forced the Edgecombe County Animal Shelter to halt all public operations.

The Edgecombe County Animal Shelter is closed through July 6 following a sudden outbreak of canine parvovirus. Shelter officials paused all dog adoptions, volunteer visits, and new animal intakes to prevent the virus from spreading. Parvovirus is a severe gastrointestinal illness that can be deadly to unvaccinated dogs.

Staff members are spending the closure treating infected animals and deep-cleaning the facility. During the next 2 weeks, residents who find a stray dog are asked to hold onto the animal, check for microchips, and search for the owner online.

Shelter management urges all pet owners to make sure their dogs are fully vaccinated against the disease.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston