Highly contagious virus forces ENC shelter to pause taking in stray and surrendered animals

A highly contagious virus has forced the Edgecombe County Animal Shelter to halt all public operations.

The Edgecombe County Animal Shelter is closed through July 6 following a sudden outbreak of canine parvovirus. Shelter officials paused all dog adoptions, volunteer visits, and new animal intakes to prevent the virus from spreading. Parvovirus is a severe gastrointestinal illness that can be deadly to unvaccinated dogs.

Staff members are spending the closure treating infected animals and deep-cleaning the facility. During the next 2 weeks, residents who find a stray dog are asked to hold onto the animal, check for microchips, and search for the owner online.

Shelter management urges all pet owners to make sure their dogs are fully vaccinated against the disease.