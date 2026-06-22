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Eastern North Carolina corn and soybean fields facing steep yield drops due to lack of rain

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
USDA

A widening summer drought is putting severe stress on crops across eastern North Carolina.

Eastern North Carolina corn and soybean fields are facing steep yield drops due to lack of rain. Agricultural extension officials report that fields are getting only a quarter-inch of water at a time when they need more than one inch per week.

New data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks North Carolina's corn condition among the worst in the country. Only 2% of the state's corn is rated excellent, while 36% is currently rated poor or very poor. Planted corn acreage is also down to 900,000 acres this year.

Local feed mills warn that if dry weather continues, they will have to import grain from out of state, raising production costs for regional livestock farmers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston