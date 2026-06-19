Trump administration reverses decision to shut down $386-million deep-sea monitoring system

The Trump administration has abruptly reversed its decision to shut down a massive, $386-million deep-sea monitoring system.

Just weeks ago, the National Science Foundation announced it would dismantle the entire Ocean Observatories Initiative. That plan included pulling up high-tech sensor arrays stationed off the coast of Nags Head.

Local commercial fishermen and meteorologists objected to the cuts, warning that losing the real-time data would leave the state flying blind to incoming hurricanes, severe weather, and ocean heatwaves.

After a unanimous block from the U.S. Senate, federal officials backed down. The agency confirmed that all scheduled removals are halted, effective immediately.