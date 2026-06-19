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Trump administration reverses decision to shut down $386-million deep-sea monitoring system

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.

The Trump administration has abruptly reversed its decision to shut down a massive, $386-million deep-sea monitoring system.

Just weeks ago, the National Science Foundation announced it would dismantle the entire Ocean Observatories Initiative. That plan included pulling up high-tech sensor arrays stationed off the coast of Nags Head.

Local commercial fishermen and meteorologists objected to the cuts, warning that losing the real-time data would leave the state flying blind to incoming hurricanes, severe weather, and ocean heatwaves.

After a unanimous block from the U.S. Senate, federal officials backed down. The agency confirmed that all scheduled removals are halted, effective immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston