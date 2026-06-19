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North Carolina lawmakers launch bipartisan push to rescue the state's struggling tobacco farmers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Agriculture

North Carolina lawmakers are launching a bipartisan push in Washington to rescue the state's struggling tobacco farmers.

Democratic Congressman Don Davis and Republican Senator Thom Tillis—along with four other state representatives—sent a joint letter to congressional leaders today demanding that tobacco producers be included in future agricultural disaster relief packages.

Lawmakers point to a perfect storm of financial strain, including severe droughts, cratering commodity prices, and weakened export markets.

New data from NC State University reveals that tobacco production costs spiked thirty percent over the last four years—climbing to nearly $5,400 per acre. Lawmakers argue these families deserve the same emergency federal support as other commodity crops.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston