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North Carolina is losing its underwater grasses at an alarming rate

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
File photo: A new study by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership reveals that high-salinity seagrass meadows shrank by 16.2% between 2006 and 2020. That is a loss of more than 16,000 acres of vital habitat.
Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership
File photo: A new study by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership reveals that high-salinity seagrass meadows shrank by 16.2% between 2006 and 2020. That is a loss of more than 16,000 acres of vital habitat.

North Carolina is losing its underwater grasses at an alarming rate, signaling a potential decline in the health of the state’s coastal waters.

A new study by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership reveals that high-salinity seagrass meadows shrank by 16.2% between 2006 and 2020. That is a loss of more than 16,000 acres of vital habitat. Experts say water quality degradation, coastal development, and a barrage of 10 tropical cyclones are the primary drivers behind the disappearance.

The losses are hitting the central coastline the hardest, with areas between Hatteras Inlet and Cape Lookout seeing a 2.0% decline per year, compared to 0.8% in the north and 1.4% in the south.

While North Carolina still has the largest acreage of seagrass on the East Coast, scientists warn that these meadows are crucial for filtering water, preventing erosion, and supporting fisheries. Ongoing aerial surveys running throughout the year are currently being analyzed to help state officials develop new restoration strategies.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston