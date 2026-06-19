North Carolina is losing its underwater grasses at an alarming rate, signaling a potential decline in the health of the state’s coastal waters.

A new study by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership reveals that high-salinity seagrass meadows shrank by 16.2% between 2006 and 2020. That is a loss of more than 16,000 acres of vital habitat. Experts say water quality degradation, coastal development, and a barrage of 10 tropical cyclones are the primary drivers behind the disappearance.

The losses are hitting the central coastline the hardest, with areas between Hatteras Inlet and Cape Lookout seeing a 2.0% decline per year, compared to 0.8% in the north and 1.4% in the south.

While North Carolina still has the largest acreage of seagrass on the East Coast, scientists warn that these meadows are crucial for filtering water, preventing erosion, and supporting fisheries. Ongoing aerial surveys running throughout the year are currently being analyzed to help state officials develop new restoration strategies.