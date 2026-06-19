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Legendary Marine Corps leader honored with the dedication of a new facility

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
A plaque of Gen. Alfred M. Gray is presented during the II MEF Headquarters building dedication ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 17, 2026. This building is dedicated in honor of Gray, the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dorian Melrath)
Lance Cpl. Dorian Melrath
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II Marine Expeditionary Force
A plaque of Gen. Alfred M. Gray is presented during the II MEF Headquarters building dedication ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 17, 2026. This building is dedicated in honor of Gray, the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dorian Melrath)

Camp Lejeune honored a legendary Marine Corps leader with the dedication of a new facility.

The 2 Marine Expeditionary Force has named its brand-new headquarters facility the General Alfred M. Gray Junior Operations Center. General Gray, who died in 2024, served as the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps and originally commanded this very unit in the mid-1980s.

Military leaders say the massive complex will serve as the central war room and operational command post for the entire expeditionary force. Construction on the highly secure facility began back in January 2022 and finished final structural work earlier this year.

During the base ceremony, current commanding general Lieutenant General Calvert Worth Junior praised Gray as a visionary pioneer who reshaped modern military doctrine.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston