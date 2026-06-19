Legendary Marine Corps leader honored with the dedication of a new facility

Camp Lejeune honored a legendary Marine Corps leader with the dedication of a new facility.

The 2 Marine Expeditionary Force has named its brand-new headquarters facility the General Alfred M. Gray Junior Operations Center. General Gray, who died in 2024, served as the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps and originally commanded this very unit in the mid-1980s.

Military leaders say the massive complex will serve as the central war room and operational command post for the entire expeditionary force. Construction on the highly secure facility began back in January 2022 and finished final structural work earlier this year.

During the base ceremony, current commanding general Lieutenant General Calvert Worth Junior praised Gray as a visionary pioneer who reshaped modern military doctrine.