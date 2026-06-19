Heavy rain, high winds, isolated tornadoes possible as remnants of Arthur move into ENC

The first named storm of the season weakened into a post-tropical low-pressure system after making landfall along the Texas coast on Wednesday, but its remnants are expected to have an impact on eastern North Carolina on Friday.

“We're watching the system that was formerly Tropical Storm Arthur,” Meteorologist Tom Lonka with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said. “It's coming ashore in the Gulf Coast, and that's going to move east-northeastward and track through eastern North Carolina during the day Friday.”

Lonka said the storm is expected to bring much needed rain, but also high winds to ENC.

“It won't have a name to it, but it's still going to be a heavy rain producer and some strong gusty winds with that,” he said, “And along with that, there's going to be the possibility of severe weather in the form of some damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.”

Lonka said there will be marine and beach threats along and off the coast, with dangerous rip currents at Crystal Coast beaches.