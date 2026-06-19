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Heavy rain, high winds, isolated tornadoes possible as remnants of Arthur move into ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT

The first named storm of the season weakened into a post-tropical low-pressure system after making landfall along the Texas coast on Wednesday, but its remnants are expected to have an impact on eastern North Carolina on Friday.

“We're watching the system that was formerly Tropical Storm Arthur,” Meteorologist Tom Lonka with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said. “It's coming ashore in the Gulf Coast, and that's going to move east-northeastward and track through eastern North Carolina during the day Friday.”

Lonka said the storm is expected to bring much needed rain, but also high winds to ENC.

“It won't have a name to it, but it's still going to be a heavy rain producer and some strong gusty winds with that,” he said, “And along with that, there's going to be the possibility of severe weather in the form of some damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.”

Lonka said there will be marine and beach threats along and off the coast, with dangerous rip currents at Crystal Coast beaches.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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