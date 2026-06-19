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Eastern North Carolina military legend awarded the Medal of Honor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers receives the Medal of Honor from the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, during an award ceremony at the White House, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2026. Maj. Capers received the nation’s highest military decoration, after being upgraded from a Silver Star for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War in 1967.
Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales
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Communication Directorate
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers receives the Medal of Honor from the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, during an award ceremony at the White House, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2026. Maj. Capers received the nation’s highest military decoration, after being upgraded from a Silver Star for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War in 1967.

A historic moment at the White House for an Eastern North Carolina legend. President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Marine Corps Major James Capers Junior.

During the East Room ceremony, President Trump noted how Capers broke barriers during the Vietnam War. “In Vietnam, the Corps promoted him from Staff Sergeant directly to Second Lieutenant Unusual, making Jim the first black Marine in history to receive a battlefield commission in the middle of a war.”

Capers received the nation's highest military honor for his bravery during a battle in Vietnam. “Over the course of four days under Jim's leadership, Team Broad-Minded repulsed brutal attacks, as brutal as they've ever seen, cleared trails of bloody traps and killed more than 200 of the enemy," Trump said, "The enemy was going down quickly.”

While presenting the award, President Trump spoke directly to the 88-year-old veteran about the brutal ambush. “Explosions shredded the air, sending Jim into a tree, ripping open his abdomen and breaking his leg. Badly, badly broken leg. Shrapnel peppered his body in 17 places," Trump said, "I hope this isn't giving you some bad memories, Jim, but I'll tell you, everybody admires you what you went through, believe me.”

Capers successfully guided his entire nine-man reconnaissance unit to safety despite his catastrophic injuries. Congress had to pass a special waiver to clear the way for the overdue honor.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery meets with retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers, Jr. prior to a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 18, 2026, where both men were awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives and above and beyond the call of duty. Dockery received the Medal of Honor for his actions on Oct. 2, 2012 in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan, while Capers received the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Republic of Vietnam from March 31 to April 3, 1967.
Bernardo Fuller
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Army Multimedia and Visual Information
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery meets with retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers, Jr. prior to a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 18, 2026, where both men were awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives and above and beyond the call of duty. Dockery received the Medal of Honor for his actions on Oct. 2, 2012 in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan, while Capers received the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Republic of Vietnam from March 31 to April 3, 1967.

Two other combat veterans also received the nation’s highest military honor Thursday: the late Marine Colonel John W. Ripley, and Army Major Nicholas Dockery.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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