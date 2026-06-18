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Trial ahead in lawsuit filed by mother who alleges her son was given COVID-19 vaccine against his will

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Government health officials are recommending a "pause" in vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Stephen Zenner
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Getty Images
File: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A North Carolina appeals court has cleared the way for a trial in a lawsuit filed by a mother who alleges her teenage son was given a COVID-19 vaccine against his will.

On Wednesday, a state appeals panel ruled that Tanner Smith’s mother adequately put forward constitutional claims to pursue her lawsuit against the Guilford County Board of Education and the Old North State Medical Society. The teen was 14 years old in 2021 when he was given the shot at a school-hosted clinic despite his mother previously calling the school to explicitly deny permission.

While a lower court originally dismissed the case based on a state law that protects healthcare providers during a public health emergency, the appeals panel ruled that a state law cannot override the mother's constitutional rights to control her child’s medical care.

The decision sends the case back to trial court.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston