Remnants of Arthur sweeping into ENC earlier than expected, Thursday night into Friday

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain from Post-Tropical Cyclone Arthur are sweeping into eastern North Carolina earlier than expected.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service have moved up the storm’s timeline, opening a primary threat window for severe weather from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

While the expected one to two inches of rainfall will bring desperate relief to drought-stricken areas, the system brings dangerous new hazards. Meteorologists warn that these fast-moving storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, and a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.