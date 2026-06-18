Onslow Memorial Hospital is joining the UNC Health system.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has approved an agreement to fully integrate the hospital into UNC Health over three distinct phases. The transition kicks off on July first, with U-N-C Health taking an initial 30 percent stake, eventually becoming the sole operator by 2029.

The deal includes a $150 million investment from UNC Health to upgrade local medical technology, protect essential services, and improve facility infrastructure.

To maintain local control, the agreement guarantees that at least 40 percent of the hospital’s board members must live in Onslow County.