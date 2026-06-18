Local grassroots group sues county over claims of severe toxic water pollution

Robeson County is facing a federal lawsuit from a local grassroots group over claims of severe toxic water pollution.

The St. Pauls Community Association for Progress has asked a federal judge to prohibit the county from contaminating local groundwater with toxic forever chemicals, known as PFAS. The lawsuit contends a county-managed landfill is leaching the chemicals into wells that supply the nearby Rocco Water Treatment Plant, impacting tap water for 67,000 people.

Activists allege county leadership has known about the contamination since at least 2023 but refused to act. Environmental lawyers note the facility has registered the highest concentration of the chemical compound GenX of any groundwater-based water plant in the nation.

The lawsuit seeks an immediate order forcing the county to filter the system and provide clean drinking water.