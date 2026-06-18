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Fire alert issued in eastern North Carolina as dry weather and strong winds impact the region

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
North Carolina Forest Service

A dangerous combination of dry weather and strong winds has triggered a fire alert across eastern North Carolina today.

The National Weather Service says a mix of low humidity, gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour, and dry ground conditions will make any spark highly volatile. Several coastal and southeastern counties are under a Fire Danger Statement until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

State forestry officials are urging people to avoid all outdoor burning, fully extinguish smoking materials, and keep vehicles off dry grass. Anyone that sees an unattended fire should dial 9-1-1 immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston