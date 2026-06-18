Fire alert issued in eastern North Carolina as dry weather and strong winds impact the region

A dangerous combination of dry weather and strong winds has triggered a fire alert across eastern North Carolina today.

The National Weather Service says a mix of low humidity, gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour, and dry ground conditions will make any spark highly volatile. Several coastal and southeastern counties are under a Fire Danger Statement until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

State forestry officials are urging people to avoid all outdoor burning, fully extinguish smoking materials, and keep vehicles off dry grass. Anyone that sees an unattended fire should dial 9-1-1 immediately.