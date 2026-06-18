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Federal judge temporarily blocks City of Washington from taking action against new mayor's downtown hotel

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Ell Hotel

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the City of Washington from taking action against a downtown hotel owned by the city's own mayor.

According to a press release, a preliminary injunction will halt the city from enforcing a recent permit revocation against the Ell Hotel, which is owned by Mayor Ellen Brabo. The ruling pauses a decision made last month by Washington’s Board of Adjustment to strip the boutique bed-and-breakfast of its special use permit following complaints over traffic and outdoor events.

The federal order allows the hotel to return to full operations, including hosting events, while Brabo’s eight-month-old lawsuit against the city continues.

Brabo, who is seeking $1 million dollars in damages, claims the city's restrictions were a retaliatory tactic launched during her mayoral campaign.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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