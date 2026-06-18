Federal judge temporarily blocks City of Washington from taking action against new mayor's downtown hotel

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the City of Washington from taking action against a downtown hotel owned by the city's own mayor.

According to a press release, a preliminary injunction will halt the city from enforcing a recent permit revocation against the Ell Hotel, which is owned by Mayor Ellen Brabo. The ruling pauses a decision made last month by Washington’s Board of Adjustment to strip the boutique bed-and-breakfast of its special use permit following complaints over traffic and outdoor events.

The federal order allows the hotel to return to full operations, including hosting events, while Brabo’s eight-month-old lawsuit against the city continues.

Brabo, who is seeking $1 million dollars in damages, claims the city's restrictions were a retaliatory tactic launched during her mayoral campaign.