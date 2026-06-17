Winterville moving forward with millions in upgrades, thanks to $2.26 million in federal funding

The Town of Winterville is moving forward with millions of dollars in upgrades, thanks to $2.26 million in federal funding.

Secured with the help of Congressman Greg Murphy through the Community Project Funding process, the money is split among three major public safety and infrastructure overhauls.

$1 million is allocated to clear a major water looping infrastructure project to increase town water storage, flow capacity, and fire protection. The remaining funds will cover new police department communication radios and the design and construction of a new firefighter training facility on Church Street.