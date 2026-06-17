Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winterville moving forward with millions in upgrades, thanks to $2.26 million in federal funding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
Office of Congressman Greg Murphy

The Town of Winterville is moving forward with millions of dollars in upgrades, thanks to $2.26 million in federal funding.

Secured with the help of Congressman Greg Murphy through the Community Project Funding process, the money is split among three major public safety and infrastructure overhauls.

$1 million is allocated to clear a major water looping infrastructure project to increase town water storage, flow capacity, and fire protection. The remaining funds will cover new police department communication radios and the design and construction of a new firefighter training facility on Church Street.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston