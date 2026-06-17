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Power restored to most after thunderstorm cell impacted Onslow County; waterspout seen in Swansboro

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
A localized thunderstorm cell triggered a dramatic scene over the White Oak River Tuesday afternoon, producing a waterspout near Swansboro.
Nathan Stinnett
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A localized thunderstorm cell triggered a dramatic scene over the White Oak River Tuesday afternoon, producing a waterspout near Swansboro.

A mix of unsettled coastal weather and stubbornly high humidity led to power outages Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours in parts of Eastern North Carolina.

The Duke Energy outage map shows that the worst of it is over, and most people have their lights back on. In Onslow County, where more than 2,800 customers were stuck in the dark at one point, numbers have plummeted to just over 100 isolated properties.

Things are also back to normal in Havelock. Crews worked quickly to stabilize the grid there, bringing critical city servers back online. That means phone lines and payment systems, which were down on Tuesday, are up and running again.

As emergency repairs wrap up, utility crews are shifting their focus back to standard operations, including the ongoing grid improvement project in Swansboro.

And that localized thunderstorm cell triggered a dramatic scene over the White Oak River Tuesday afternoon, producing a waterspout near Swansboro.

Dozens of people captured footage of the rotating funnel as it spun over the river channel. Emergency management officials confirm the vortex remained over open water and caused no structural damage before dissipating.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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