NC lawmaker warns Charlotte over I-77 toll lanes dispute

State lawmakers on Wednesday did not consider a proposal from Republican Sen. Vickie Sawyer that would require Charlotte and other local governments to pay roughly $60 million to the state for the abandoned Interstate 77 toll lanes project. But Sawyer warned the issue is far from settled.

Sawyer, who represents Iredell County and north Mecklenburg, said she wants Charlotte and other local governments to reverse their opposition to the controversial toll lanes. If they do not, her proposal would require them to reimburse the N.C. Department of Transportation for money already spent designing the project and could result in the state withholding road funding.

“I want you to know that this is as friendly as I can be — a warning — to all of you to reconsider,” Sawyer said.

Her amendment was not taken up by the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

Sawyer’s position also highlights a divide within Mecklenburg County. While she is calling for Charlotte to revive privately managed toll lanes in south Mecklenburg, she has advocated for the state to buy out the private company that is operating toll lanes in north Mecklenburg.

“This is something my community has called for over and over again in regards to predatory tolls that affect my community,” Sawyer said.

Many Charlotte residents, however, have expressed opposition to toll lanes, raising questions about why the city should move forward with a project similar to one that has drawn criticism in other parts of the county.