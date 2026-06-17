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Greensboro adopts tax hike, but final rate may hinge on state bill

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Kathan Gandhi
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
downtown-greensboro.jpeg
WFDD file photo
Downtown Greensboro

The Greensboro City Council has approved a new budget that raises the city’s property tax rate by about 12 cents, though officials say the final rate could change depending on action at the state level.

Council member CC Crawford said she understands the increase could burden residents already facing financial pressures.

“This is a working-class council for the most part, and I really was struggling to pay my taxes last year," she said. "It took me a little extra time."

But city leaders, including Crawford, say the additional revenue is needed to prepare for anticipated growth across Greensboro. They pointed to JetZero’s recent investment in a new Triad facility, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of newcomers to the area in the coming years.

The tax rate could still change depending on Senate Bill 889. The proposal would prevent some municipalities from using updated property values when crafting their budgets.

The bill is now on the governor’s desk. If it's vetoed, city officials are expected to meet again June 23 to revise the budget plan.
Kathan Gandhi
See stories by Kathan Gandhi