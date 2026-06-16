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Turkey Creek recovering after contractor accidentally pumped 223,000 gallons of raw sewage into waterway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Water-quality interns with the non-profit group Sound Rivers confirmed that none of the latest sampling sites along Turkey and Crabtree creeks failed safety standards. The positive results come after an initial test on May 15 showed bacteria levels that were completely off the charts.
Sound Rivers
Water-quality interns with the non-profit group Sound Rivers confirmed that none of the latest sampling sites along Turkey and Crabtree creeks failed safety standards. The positive results come after an initial test on May 15 showed bacteria levels that were completely off the charts.

A third round of water testing shows that Turkey Creek is recovering after a contractor accidentally pumped 223,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Raleigh waterway.

Water-quality interns with the non-profit group Sound Rivers confirmed that none of the latest sampling sites along Turkey and Crabtree creeks failed safety standards. The positive results come after an initial test on May 15 showed bacteria levels that were completely off the charts.

The massive spill occurred when a crew working on an airport expansion mistook a stormwater manhole for a sewer line. Raleigh Water crews have since flushed out the creek with hoses.

While the city has issued a notice of violation to the contractor and is weighing a hefty fine, environmental groups say the local ecosystem is finally bouncing back.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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