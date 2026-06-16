Turkey Creek recovering after contractor accidentally pumped 223,000 gallons of raw sewage into waterway

A third round of water testing shows that Turkey Creek is recovering after a contractor accidentally pumped 223,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Raleigh waterway.

Water-quality interns with the non-profit group Sound Rivers confirmed that none of the latest sampling sites along Turkey and Crabtree creeks failed safety standards. The positive results come after an initial test on May 15 showed bacteria levels that were completely off the charts.

The massive spill occurred when a crew working on an airport expansion mistook a stormwater manhole for a sewer line. Raleigh Water crews have since flushed out the creek with hoses.

While the city has issued a notice of violation to the contractor and is weighing a hefty fine, environmental groups say the local ecosystem is finally bouncing back.