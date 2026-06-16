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Travel restrictions on warm-blooded animals entering NC to ward off flesh-eating parasite

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:38 AM EDT
North Carolina is placing strict travel restrictions on warm-blooded animals entering the state to ward off a dangerous flesh-eating parasite. State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced the new rules following recent New World Screwworm detections in Texas and New Mexico.
NC Department of Agriculture
North Carolina is placing strict travel restrictions on warm-blooded animals entering the state to ward off a dangerous flesh-eating parasite. State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced the new rules following recent New World Screwworm detections in Texas and New Mexico.

North Carolina is placing strict travel restrictions on warm-blooded animals entering the state to ward off a dangerous flesh-eating parasite.

State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced the new rules following recent New World Screwworm detections in Texas and New Mexico. While North Carolina currently has zero cases, officials are taking proactive measures because the pest can rapidly destroy living animal tissue.

The new rules apply to livestock, horses, dogs, and cats arriving from affected regions. Any animal entering North Carolina from an active screwworm zone must now have an entry permit and a veterinary health certificate issued within seven days of travel. The paperwork must explicitly verify that the animal has been inspected and is completely free of the parasite.

State officials emphasize that the parasite poses no threat to the commercial food supply.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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