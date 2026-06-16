Travel restrictions on warm-blooded animals entering NC to ward off flesh-eating parasite

North Carolina is placing strict travel restrictions on warm-blooded animals entering the state to ward off a dangerous flesh-eating parasite.

State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced the new rules following recent New World Screwworm detections in Texas and New Mexico. While North Carolina currently has zero cases, officials are taking proactive measures because the pest can rapidly destroy living animal tissue.

The new rules apply to livestock, horses, dogs, and cats arriving from affected regions. Any animal entering North Carolina from an active screwworm zone must now have an entry permit and a veterinary health certificate issued within seven days of travel. The paperwork must explicitly verify that the animal has been inspected and is completely free of the parasite.

State officials emphasize that the parasite poses no threat to the commercial food supply.

