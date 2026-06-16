Toddler killed in dog attack in Rocky Mount
A dog attack in Rocky Mount has claimed the life of a two-year-old child.
First responders said the toddler had been attacked by two family dogs, both identified as pit bull mixes.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both dogs have since been surrendered to the Rocky Mount Animal Services Unit.
Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division, evidence technicians, and the North Carolina Department of Social Services are all assisting with the ongoing investigation.