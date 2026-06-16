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Surfer, beloved fifteen-year-old Corolla wild stallion, died after fatal kick to the head

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:35 AM EDT
The charismatic stallion was a favorite among Outer Banks residents and visitors, and officials said he was known for his striking beauty and confident presence.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund
The charismatic stallion was a favorite among Outer Banks residents and visitors, and officials said he was known for his striking beauty and confident presence.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is mourning the loss of Surfer, a beloved fifteen-year-old wild stallion who died after suffering a fatal kick to the head.

Herd managers said Surfer’s injuries were localized and completely consistent with a natural kick from another horse, with zero signs of human interference.

The charismatic stallion was a favorite among Outer Banks residents and visitors, and officials said he was known for his striking beauty and confident presence. As a contributor to the herd's genetic diversity, Surfer leaves behind a four-year-old son in the wild to carry on his lineage.

Officials hope Surfer's sudden death serves as a reminder of how fragile wild horse life can be, urging tourists to drive carefully and give the remaining herd plenty of space.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston