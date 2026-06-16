Surfer, beloved fifteen-year-old Corolla wild stallion, died after fatal kick to the head

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is mourning the loss of Surfer, a beloved fifteen-year-old wild stallion who died after suffering a fatal kick to the head.

Herd managers said Surfer’s injuries were localized and completely consistent with a natural kick from another horse, with zero signs of human interference.

The charismatic stallion was a favorite among Outer Banks residents and visitors, and officials said he was known for his striking beauty and confident presence. As a contributor to the herd's genetic diversity, Surfer leaves behind a four-year-old son in the wild to carry on his lineage.

Officials hope Surfer's sudden death serves as a reminder of how fragile wild horse life can be, urging tourists to drive carefully and give the remaining herd plenty of space.