Perdue Farms feed mill demolished following a deadly explosion earlier this year.

Perdue Farms has completed the demolition of its Cofield feed mill following a deadly explosion earlier this year.

Company officials confirmed specialized contractors finished dismantling the severely damaged Hertford County structure on Friday. The decision to tear down the mill came after independent engineers determined the eight-story grain tower could not be safely repaired.

The emergency dismantling operation began in late April to eliminate structural hazards and extinguish intermittent rubble fires. The original February 21 blast killed one worker and injured three others, prompting a massive multi-agency rescue and recovery effort.

While the feed mill is permanently gone, adjacent grain and oilseed operations are expected to resume once the site is deemed completely safe.