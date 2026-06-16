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Perdue Farms feed mill demolished following a deadly explosion earlier this year.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
The emergency dismantling operation began in late April to eliminate structural hazards and extinguish intermittent rubble fires. The original February 21 blast killed one worker and injured three others, prompting a massive multi-agency rescue and recovery effort.
North Carolina Emergency Management
The emergency dismantling operation began in late April to eliminate structural hazards and extinguish intermittent rubble fires. The original February 21 blast killed one worker and injured three others, prompting a massive multi-agency rescue and recovery effort.

Perdue Farms has completed the demolition of its Cofield feed mill following a deadly explosion earlier this year.

Company officials confirmed specialized contractors finished dismantling the severely damaged Hertford County structure on Friday. The decision to tear down the mill came after independent engineers determined the eight-story grain tower could not be safely repaired.

The emergency dismantling operation began in late April to eliminate structural hazards and extinguish intermittent rubble fires. The original February 21 blast killed one worker and injured three others, prompting a massive multi-agency rescue and recovery effort.

While the feed mill is permanently gone, adjacent grain and oilseed operations are expected to resume once the site is deemed completely safe.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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