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NC companies will represent state at Great American State Fair

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
People enjoy the sun on the National Mall in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
People enjoy the sun on the National Mall in Washington.

Budget constraints are keeping a North Carolina state department away from a major national fair, but private partners will step in to represent the state.

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Communications Director Schorr Johnson says the agency cannot attend due to high costs. Other state entities, including the Department of Agriculture and Visit NC, also declined invitations for similar budgetary reasons.

Johnson notes that the department has received zero state legislative funding to date for these America 250 events. Despite the lack of state dollars, Childress Racing and Spevco will still represent North Carolina at the fair.

The agency is relying on private fundraising to keep local celebrations alive, including the upcoming NC Freedom Fest in Raleigh on July Fourth. Johnson says a small, dedicated team has already hosted 150 local exhibits, with at least 30 more engagements scheduled through the rest of the year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston