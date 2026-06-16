Budget constraints are keeping a North Carolina state department away from a major national fair, but private partners will step in to represent the state.

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Communications Director Schorr Johnson says the agency cannot attend due to high costs. Other state entities, including the Department of Agriculture and Visit NC, also declined invitations for similar budgetary reasons.

Johnson notes that the department has received zero state legislative funding to date for these America 250 events. Despite the lack of state dollars, Childress Racing and Spevco will still represent North Carolina at the fair.

The agency is relying on private fundraising to keep local celebrations alive, including the upcoming NC Freedom Fest in Raleigh on July Fourth. Johnson says a small, dedicated team has already hosted 150 local exhibits, with at least 30 more engagements scheduled through the rest of the year.