NC Attorney General pushing for stricter federal oversight of microplastics in drinking water

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is pushing for stricter federal oversight of public drinking water.

Jackson and 13 other attorneys general are urging the EPA to require public water systems to monitor for microplastics. While the federal agency plans to research these tiny, invisible plastic particles, Jackson argues that research alone is not enough.

In a joint letter, the coalition demanded that microplastics be included in upcoming federal monitoring rules. They also called for a consistent federal definition of the pollutant and standard detection methods.

Studies show these contaminants can cause cellular damage and are expected to double in public waters by 2040. Jackson said everyone deserves clean drinking water, framing the push as a vital step to protect public health.

This follows Jackson's recent legal actions against state water polluters and his defense of strict federal PFAS standards.