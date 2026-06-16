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NC Attorney General pushing for stricter federal oversight of microplastics in drinking water

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
CDC

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is pushing for stricter federal oversight of public drinking water.

Jackson and 13 other attorneys general are urging the EPA to require public water systems to monitor for microplastics. While the federal agency plans to research these tiny, invisible plastic particles, Jackson argues that research alone is not enough.

In a joint letter, the coalition demanded that microplastics be included in upcoming federal monitoring rules. They also called for a consistent federal definition of the pollutant and standard detection methods.

Studies show these contaminants can cause cellular damage and are expected to double in public waters by 2040. Jackson said everyone deserves clean drinking water, framing the push as a vital step to protect public health.

This follows Jackson's recent legal actions against state water polluters and his defense of strict federal PFAS standards.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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