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Guilford County Schools offering free summer meals

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 16, 2026 at 2:02 PM EDT
Guilford County Schools Administration Building
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Guilford County Schools Administration Building

Guilford County Schools is beginning its free summer meal program this week.

Anyone under the age of 18 living in Guilford County can participate in one of two ways: families can pick up seven days' worth of breakfasts and lunches once a week at a meals-to-go location, or they can receive those meals daily at one of the school system's 13 distribution sites.

Participants can’t do both options in the same week, and must register for the meals-to-go option ahead of time. Children have to be present in order to receive food.

The program runs through August 13. Hours and locations are available on the Guilford County Schools website.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz